INSIIDE Track Trading

Confirm!

All signals require confirmation - the act of a market moving in the anticipated direction and either breaking through successive levels of resistance or support OR triggering additional signals, based on corresponding indicators.

Depending on the location of the initial signal (with or against larger-degree trends, early or late in developing trend, etc.), this confirmation is different. In addition, the frequency & placement of ensuing confirmation signals is determined by the type of trade being taken. In other words, a trade needs to be repeatedly & consistently ‘confirmed’ - by subsequent price action - which is also when & where trailing stops are usually adjusted (reigned in).

This is also where it is of paramount importance that a trader knows his/her objectives, level of patience & risk tolerance. These vary greatly between traders. And, the vehicle being traded (from the high-leverage extreme of futures to a less-leveraged vehicle like stocks or ETFs) is equally a critical factor.

There are many nuances of these rules that could come into play, depending on one’s objectives. Although this might appear complicated, on the surface, it becomes more simplified in practice. The primary layers - Principles & Money Management - should be internalized (once they are ascertained) and become the ground rules for every trading decision.

The secondary layers - Cycles & Structure - come into play when surveying the charts. Finally, the ultimate filter (PRICE ACTION) takes center stage and governs the final three layers (Resistance/Support, Trigger Signals, Confirmation Points). And, while that is unfolding, other markets can continually be monitored for appropriate Cycles & Structure to fall in place.